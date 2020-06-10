Rachel Dellie Griebel

1930 - 2020

Rachel D. (nee Riley) Griebel, 90, joined Heaven and loved ones on Saturday June 6, 2020, at her home.She was born on June 3, 1930 to the late Clifford "Boss" Brantley and Dellie (nee Gillentine) Riley in Fulton, Mississippi.

At the age of 18 she moved to Kenosha to be with her sister, Sallie, fell in love with the area and decided to stay.

In August of 1952 she was joined in marriage to Delmar F. Griebel, it later resolved in divorce.Together they had 4 children and started Kenosha's first laundromat and a dry cleaners. For many years Rachel worked for her brother Carl at Carl and Doug's,

Rachel was a very talented seamstress creating and designing her own clothing and clothing for many others. She also created and sold beautiful unique crafts at many area craft fairs with the help of her daughter Vickie and granddaughter. Rachel was also an excellent cook and baker of many googey desserts.

Later in life Rachel met Linwood "Lenny" Hill, the two spent many happy years enjoying breakfasts out along with shopping and outings with her grandchildren. Her happiest moments were spent spoiling her grandchildren.

Rachel is survived by her daughter Vickie (Thomas) Hessefort, granddaughter Ashley (Daniel) Narens, and grandson Chase Crippen and a brother Charles.

Reunited in Heaven with her sons Terry and Mario (in infancy) and daughter Tamara; her life partner Lenny; her parents, brothers Buck, Jessie, Douglas, Robert, Clifford, Titus, James, Carl, and Mack and sisters Sallie and Flossie.

A celebration of Rachel's life will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at The Kenosha Women's Club 6028 - 8th Avenue. Friend's may arrive starting at 4:00 with a service to follow at 5:30. A private burial will take place at Greenridge Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family or to Hospice Alliance would be greatly appreciated.

Rachel's family would like to thank Dr. Rodrigo Mata III for the years of care he provided Rachel and Hospice Alliance who helped them in her final days.

Service and arrangements are provided by Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations