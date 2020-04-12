Raffaella Conforti

November 10, 1935 - April 8th, 2020

Raffaella Conforti, 84 years old, resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at Hospice House following a loving visit from her children.

Raffaella was born on November 10th, 1935 in Marano Principato, Providence of Cosenza Italy to the late Serafino and Orsola Ziccarelli. In 1952, Raffaella married Gabriele Conforti in Italy and shared 67 wonderful years of marriage together.

On September 4th, 1961, Raffaella immigrated to the United States to meet her husband, Gabriele, to start a new chapter in life together in Kenosha, WI. Together, they raised their children with love and taught them the true meaning of courage, work ethic, determination, commitment, and respect.

Raffaella was a strong person who worked hard her whole life. Her true passion in life was to spend time with her family and focus on what made them happy. She dedicated much of her time to growing a garden of fruitful vegetables that truly took on a labor of love for her and Gabriele. Between cleaning, cooking, and canning, Raffaella spent much of her time at home in the kitchen. She enjoyed cooking as a way of sharing her love with those around her table. Her family would say her arancinis (Italian rice balls) were world-famous. She enjoyed staying connected to her homeland Italy via the RAI channel. Above all, Raffaella was a nurturer and made certain that she took great care of her husband, children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Gabriele, her son, Fernando (Elizabeth) Conforti, and daughters Diane (Mark) Andreoli and Rose (Mike) Capodarco; and her three grandchildren, Caroline, Luca and Marco Conforti. She is further survived by her brothers, Antonio (Mirella) Ziccarelli, and Pasquale (Annunziata) Ziccarelli, her sister-in-law Grazia Guido, and many nieces and nephews. Raffaella will be dearly missed by many other family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Raffaella was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Cesare Guido and her loving son, Frank Conforti. The heavenly reunion of mother and son brings incredible comfort to her family at this time.

Due to current health concerns and regulations, funeral services and entombment will be held privately on Wednesday, April 15th at Proko Funeral Home and All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI. The family will have a mass and celebration of her life at a later date where family and friends can come together more freely in her memory. Please join us now in signing Raffaella's online memorial book.

