Kenosha News

Ralph G. Mandernack

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph G. Mandernack.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Somers Community Church of Christ
9918 12th St
Somers, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Somers Community Church of Christ
9918 12th St
Somers, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ralph G. "Bud" Mandernack

Ralph G. Mandernack, 87, passed away in Froedtert Medical Center, in Milwaukee, on June 12, 2019, following a fall at home. His funeral service will be held in the Somers Community Church of Christ, 9918 12th St., Somers, on Monday, June 17, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kathleen Gloff officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday, from 5 p.m., until 7p.m., and in the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The family has suggested in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the Church. Please see our website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on June 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.