Ralph G. Mandernack, 87, passed away in Froedtert Medical Center, in Milwaukee, on June 12, 2019, following a fall at home. His funeral service will be held in the Somers Community Church of Christ, 9918 12th St., Somers, on Monday, June 17, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kathleen Gloff officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday, from 5 p.m., until 7p.m., and in the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The family has suggested in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the Church. Please see our website for the complete obituary.

