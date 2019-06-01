Ralph Lucas
1935 - 2019
Ralph Lucas died on May 23, 2019, in Rhinelander, Wis. He recently moved to Rhinelander from Pleasant Prairie, Wis.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Jeffrey, Richard, and John Lucas; brothers, Ronny, Ray, and Ace Lucas; and sisters, Rosalie Barnett, Edith Rush, Delores Donlevy, Mary Andersen, and Chris Anderson.
Ralph worked as an automotive machinist for over 50 years. He was employed at Gordon Auto Parts; a partnership with Dick Berns; and later at Dons Auto Parts. He was well known for his ability to fix most anything automotive. His retirement years were spent collecting and restoring antique toys.
Ralphs wish was that there be no funeral service or wake. Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414 / www.carlsonfh.com) assisted the family.
