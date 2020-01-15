Ralph Richard DiChristopher

January 9, 1943 - January 10, 2020

Ralph Richard DiChristopher, 77, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, died early Friday morning January 10th, the day after his birthday at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee after a long illness with many complications.

Ralph was born January 9, 1943 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the eldest child of Amedio DiChristopher and Rose Gallo. He attended Holy Rosary Grammar School and graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1960. Ralph was an avid athlete in school. He played baseball and football; as well as was a wrestler. He was also a musician who sang in the High School Choir.

He went to work for Ozark Airlines in 1961, followed by TWA and American Airlines, retiring in 1995 as a Customer Service Representative. He also worked at the Red Rooster. Ralph was also a proud entrepreneur and owner of three businesses in Milwaukee: Who's on First; Ralph Richards; and, Beer Belly's. He was a constant presence at his businesses, whether he was there or in Florida, where he lived for many years. He only just retired last month-and that was due to his chronic health issues.

Ralph touched many lives-those of his family, friends, co-workers, employees and his customers. He cherished his daughter and son-in-law; and, adored his granddaughter. He was very generous helping many people over the years. Ralph was an avid Green Bay Packer and Chicago CUBS fan and one of the highlights of his life was to attend the fourth game of the World Series at Wrigley Field in 2016.

Survivors include: his daughter Jane DiChristopher, granddaughter Sofia DiChristopher McBriarty, his son-in-law Matthew McBriarty, all of Oak Creek; his sister Mary Ann DiChristopher of Albany, NY; his niece Catherine Shanahan (Joseph) and children Joseph and John of Albany, NY; his nephew Christopher J. Finn (Jaidee) and children Genevieve and Henry of Rock Hill, SC. He is also survived by Debra Schmidt of Florida, and Louise Kohn of Milwaukee. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Mary Ann DiChristopher as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the dedicated and incredible staff of Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee who attended to Ralph over the past three months, as well as his numerous hospitalizations since July 2018.

A visitation for Ralph will be held on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL (4747 S. 60th Street Greenfield, WI) from 2pm-8pm. A further visitation will be held at the CHURCH from 10 - 10:45 AM where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Church, 2224 45th St, Kenosha, WI 53140 on Thursday January 23, 2020. Interment will be at St. George's Cemetery at a private family service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ralphs name can be considered for the Kidney Foundation at www.kidneyfund.org.

MAX A. SASS & SONS

4747. SOUTH 60TH STREET

414-282-4050

www.maxsass.com