Ralph A. Sciarra

1938 - 2019

Ralph A. Sciarra, 81, of Kenosha, passed away at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was born on April 24, 1938, the son of the late Anthony and Filomena (nee: Sturino) Sciarra. Ralph graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. After graduating he served his country with the U.S. Army. On April 30, 1960 he married Susan Margaret Cosentino. She preceded him in death on Sept. 16, 2011

Ralph worked for Nash/ AMC/ Chrysler for over 45 years, retiring as manager of quality control in engine manufacturing.

He was an avid sports fan that loved watching the Cubs and Packers on television. He also enjoyed fishing, cookouts with his family and friends and simply being in the company of his grandchildren. He was a hard worker and an amazing provider. He will be dearly missed.

Ralph is survived by his daughter, Lynn (Chris) Gray of Kenosha; his daughter-in-law, Sandi Sciarra of Kenosha; his grandchildren (whom affectionately referred to him as "Papa"), Tony Sciarra of Milwaukee, Tayler Schroeder, Nicole Sciarra and Kyle Schroeder all of Kenosha; his sister, Jean Galley of Oconomowoc; his sisters-in-law, Terry Cosentino of Kenosha, Roe Anderson of Menasha; his lifelong best friend, Bobo Pedicone of Fla.; as well many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and loving wife, Susan, Ralph was preceded in death by his dear son, Michael Anthony Sciarra on May 7, 2018.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, May 6, 2019, for a visitation from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. service with military honors his life will follow at 6 p.m. A private interment will take place at St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601).

The Sciarra family extends a heartfelt thank you to Azura Memory Care in Kenosha and Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove for excellent and compassionate attention Ralph and the family received while under their care.

