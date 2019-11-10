Ramona M. Thompson

Ramona M. Thompson, age 86 of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Home Inspired in Somers, WI.

She was born in Portage, WI and was the daughter of the late William and Beryl Roblier.

Ramona is survived by her four children, Debbie (Ric) Lloyd of Madison, Bill (Kathy) Herrema of Muskego, Mary (Fred) Montoya of Santa Fe and Beth (Kim) Dary of Kenosha; her sister, Helen Welch; thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

In accordance with Ramona's wishes, private funeral services will be held. Memorial remembrances to Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Rd, Kenosha, WI 53144 or Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI 53140 would be appreciated.

