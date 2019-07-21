Randall C. Holton

Randall C. Holton, 70 years old of Kenosha, Wis., passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha.

He was born Feb. 1, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of the late Harold Holton and Ethel "Boots" McRobbie Schindler.

Randy proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. On Dec. 1, 1978, he married Loretta "Lee" Saner.

Randy worked as an operating engineer for several years and was a member of IUOE Local 18. He later went on to work for the U.S. Navy Facilities Engineering Command, Northern Division, and finally worked for the Army Corp of Engineers, Chicago District.

Randy was very involved in many organizations. His memberships included the American Legion Post #171 of Union Grove, Wis.; life member of AMVETS Post 2018, Washington; American Relay Radio League, National Association for Amateur Radio handle KC9BZV; life member and Service Officer of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20, Kenosha; Caliph Grotto, Mentor, OH; the Historical Construction Equipment Association; life member of Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans; Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #286, Kenosha; National Association of Retired Federal Employees; life member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18, Ohio; Scottish Rite 32°, Valley of Olympia, Washington; life member of Unity Lodge #367 F&AM, Kenosha; life member of VFW Post #1865, Kenosha, Past Commander 2008-2009; and life member of Tenino Lodge #86 F&AM, Washington. Randy was also a member and Past Master of Sunrise Lodge #359 F&AM and served on the Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission 2017-present. He was honored as Kenosha Hometown Hero of the Year in 2016 and Kenosha County Vietnam Veteran of the Year in 2018.

Survivors include his wife, Lee; first cousins, John (Marietta) Huling, Mary (Terry) Schnabel, Sara (Rick) Schnabel, Tom (Karen) Hendricks, Patricia Huling Beeker, and Mary Lou Huling; extended cousins, Stephanie (Bob) Marlow, Sandy Huling, Stacy (Pete) Brent, Todd Huling, Jennifer Huling, and Trevor (Ashley) Newby, along with many other cousins. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by cousins, Wade Huling, Nancy Hendricks, and Hugh Huling.

Randy's family would like to extend gratitude to Dr. Malik Bandealy, Aurora Medical Center, and Aurora at Home Hospice, for their care and compassion.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at Proko Funeral Home with Masonic and VFW services commencing at 7 p.m. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 25t at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha.

