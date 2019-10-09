Randall Dean "'Randy'" Schwenk

Randall Dean "Randy" Schwenk, 61 of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Born on March 28, 1958 in Hastings, Neb., he was the son of the late Bernard and Ila Schwenk. As a young boy in grade school, Randy moved with his family to Mundelein, Ill.. He was a graduate of Mundelein High School. Randy lived in Genoa, WI until his marriage.

On September 2, 1983 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Sandra Lulewicz. They were blessed with three incredible sons, Joe, Alex and Steven.

Randy enjoyed motorcycles, ATV's, boating and spending free time up North with his family. He loved the Summer Pig Roasts and making lasting memories together with his family and friends.

Many memories will be treasured by Randy's loving wife of 36 years, Sandy Schwenk; his sons, Joe, Alex and Steven Schwenk; his brother, Terry (Jean) Schwenk; his sisters-in-law, his nieces, nephews and his dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his oldest brother, Michael Schwenk.

A Memorial Service honoring Randy's life will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends for Randy will be held on Thursday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

