Randall Edward Ellis

Oct. 2, 1954 - May 5, 2020

Randall (Randy) Ellis, 65, of Kenosha, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Randy was born Oct. 2, 1954, to Richard and Grace (Bern) Ellis Sr. He attended Bradford High School and was a machinist at J.I. Case for over 40 years.

Randy had a great sense of humor and had many friends who could attest to his skills at softball and golf. He was an avid fan of the Packers and Brewers and had an ear for good rock and roll. But mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his father, Richard Ellis, Sr., of Twin Lakes; brother, Rick (Gail) of South Carolina and sister, Roberta Hawley of Twin Lakes.

Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Grace and his brother, Russell.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.