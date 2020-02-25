Randy B. Donais

January 5, 1956 - February 21, 2020

Randy B. Donais, 64, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home.

Born on January 5, 1956 in Kenosha; he was the son of the late Theodore "Ted" and Elizabeth "Betty" (Raymond) Donais. He was a graduate of UW-Whitewater, earning a degree in Journalism. He resided in Kenosha for most of his life but did also live in Milwaukee and Racine.

He was employed by FamCo, Time Warner Cable and Kenosha News.

Randy attended Lord of Life Lutheran Church and was a former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was a member of a writer's club at the library. He was a talented author and published four books. He collected sports memorabilia and never missed one of his son's basketball games. He planned the last two Tremper reunions for class of 1974.

He is survived by his son, Brian T. Donais of Madison; two sisters, Pamela (Bob) Heck of Greenwood, IN and Tamara (Tony) Ramirez of Kenosha; nephew, Ryan Heck of Louisville, KY; and many cousins and friends.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Please omit flowers. Memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

Visit & Sign Randy's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com