Randy Deane Ohmstead

Randy Deane Ohmstead, 58, went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2019, after a sudden illness.

Randy loved playing his guitars, collecting comic books, and the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his wife; Brenda (Baney-Schwartz) of the home and his best buddy Dexter, his pup who was his constant companion. He leaves one son; James Deane Ohmstead of Mt. Horeb Wis., one daughter; Elyssa Ohmstead of Wis., one sister; Kathy (Dan) White of Delavan Wis., and a host of other family and friends. He was predeceased in death by his parents; Harvey Deane and Helen Joy (Bose) Ohmstead.

Randy is in the care of Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Rockford, IL. Cremation Rites have been accorded. Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering to be scheduled at a later date.