Raymond A. "Ray"Forgianni, Jr.

1949-2020

Raymond A. "Ray" Forgianni, 71, of Kenosha, passed away from complications of COVID-19, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Froedtert South – Kenosha.

Born in Kenosha, on April 23, 1949, he was the son of the late Raymond A. Forgianni, Sr. and Josephine (Scalise) Forgianni.

On June 30, 1973, he married Carole A. Chiappetta at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, and together they raised two daughters in Kenosha.

Ray earned a bachelor's degree in psychology at University of Wisconsin-Madison and went on to be awarded a Master of Science degree in Urban Affairs from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Ray was the City Planner and Director of City Development for the City of Kenosha for 33 years, retiring in 2006. Refusing to let retirement slow him down, Ray went on to become the founder and president of the board of directors for the Kenosha Common Market, which runs Kenosha HarborMarket. Ray loved his community and worked to make it better through historic preservation, renewal and revitalization of urban spaces and lakefront restoration. Ray was also active in Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC), serving on its Southeast Advisory Committee for over two decades. His contributions to Kenosha will continue to be enjoyed by citizens and visitors for years to come. In 2018, he was an award winner of Kenosha's 10 Exceptional People for his work in the community.

Ray brought the same passion to his hobbies and interests as he did to his work. In particular, he enjoyed gardening, traveling through Europe with his wife, and was an accomplished cook and a connoisseur of wine. Above all he loved people and places and sought to realize the potential in each to make his city a better place to live.

Ray is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carole; two daughters, Andrea (Andrew Imoehl) Forgianni and Gina Forgianni; and three grandchildren, Chiara, Raymond, and Giovanna. He is further survived by loving nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Ray's family would like to thank Dr. Neil Shepler for decades of care, and Dr. Joshua Bloom as well as the nurses and staff at Froedtert South who provided excellent and compassionate care to Ray and his family. They would also like to thank Carole's siblings and their spouses, with special thanks to Rita Chiappetta and Art Mauer, for their steadfast love and support.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon on Saturday, October 10th at Place de Douai (at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and 56th Street). Out of respect for high risk individuals attending the visitation, please wear a mask and respect social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial was held privately at St. Mary Catholic Church. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations in honor of Ray be made to WWBIC to carry on the advocacy and support that Ray provided to countless small businesses. Donations can be made at: www.wwbic.com/support/donate

