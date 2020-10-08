Raymond A. "Ray"Forgianni, Jr.

1949-2020

Raymond A. "Ray" Forgianni, 71, of Kenosha, passed away from complications of COVID-19, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Froedtert South – Kenosha.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon on Saturday, October 10th at Place de Douai (at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and 56th Street). Out of respect for high risk individuals attending the visitation, please wear a mask and respect social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial was held privately at St. Mary Catholic Church. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations in honor of Ray be made to WWBIC to carry on the advocacy and support that Ray provided to countless small businesses. Donations can be made at: www.wwbic.com/support/donate

