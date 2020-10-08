1/1
Raymond A. "Ray" Forgianni Jr.
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond A. "Ray"Forgianni, Jr.

1949-2020

Raymond A. "Ray" Forgianni, 71, of Kenosha, passed away from complications of COVID-19, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Froedtert South – Kenosha.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon on Saturday, October 10th at Place de Douai (at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and 56th Street). Out of respect for high risk individuals attending the visitation, please wear a mask and respect social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial was held privately at St. Mary Catholic Church. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations in honor of Ray be made to WWBIC to carry on the advocacy and support that Ray provided to countless small businesses. Donations can be made at: www.wwbic.com/support/donate

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Ray's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Place de Douai
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 7, 2020
My condolences to the family. Ray was a great asset to Kenosha. I was very proud of Rays accomplishments. God bless.
Thomas A Scalise
Family
October 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 4, 2020
Ray made Kenosha a far better place to live. His influence, dedication, and drive will be sorely missed. It was a privilege and honor to know and work with him. God bless and keep you, my friend.
Clete Willems
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved