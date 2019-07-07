Raymond "Ray" E. Pohlson

1938 - 2019

Raymond "Ray" E. Pohlson, 83, formerly of Kenosha, late of Sturtevant, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on February 18, 1938 to the late Roy and Grace (Criel) Pohlson in Kingsford, MI.

In 1959 he married Nancy Scola.

Ray entered the US Coast Guard on July 5, 1955 and was honorably discharged on July 3, 1959.

Ray was a firefighter for 30 years in Kenosha, retiring as a Lieutenant.

Ray was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Ray was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #286 and a former member of the Firefighter's Association #414.

Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.

Ray is survived by his wife Nancy, his daughters Deborah L. (Roberto) Alvarado of Racine and Dawn M. (Brent Eckman) Pohlson of Kenosha and his grandchildren Ashley (Christopher) Urban, Amanda (Kurt) Bujewski, James Fonk II and Charles Pohlson and his great granddaughter Lillie Buese.

He is preceded in death by a brother John Pohlson and a sister Mary Monroe.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ray will be held on Wednesday, July 10th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church (39th Ave. and corner of 73rd St.). Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church until the time of Mass.

