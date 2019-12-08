Raymond J. Dempsey

March 27, 1932 - November 25, 2019

Raymond J. Dempsey died on November 25, 2019. He was born on March 27, 1932 to Raymond F. and Florence (Kelly) Dempsey in Joliet, Illinois.

Educated in Illinois, he graduated from De Paul University – College of Law- and was admitted to the Illinois Bar in 1955. He then served in the U.S. Army in Germany. He worked as an executive for Chemetron Corporation in Chicago and then St. Catherine Hospital in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He also owned and operated a vocational school in Milwaukee.

On August 8, 1970, he married his life-time partner, JoAnn Witczak and they raised two sons, Michael and Sean.

He was active in several charities, especially the Shalom Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin and served as an AARP tax volunteer for l8 years. He was an avid golfer throughout his life and thus enjoyed his retirement years between the Hamptons in Florida and his home in Kenosha.

Ray is survived by his wife JoAnn, his sons Michael (Beth) of Somers, WI. and Sean of Kenosha, WI, three grandchildren Raven, Logan and Brooke and two great grand children, all of Kenosha, WI., and several nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by this parents, his sisters Virginia Cramer and Lois Ann Schuster and brother John.