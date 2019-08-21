Raymond J. "Ray" DiCastri

Raymond J. "Ray" DiCastri, 65, of Burlington, passed away on Friday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Bryan Hospital in Ohio. Born in Kenosha on Sept. 28, 1953, he was the son of the late Albert and Patricia (Curnes) DiCastri.

A graduate of Bradford High , he also attended Gateway Technical College. On Sept. 20, 1975, he married Patricia Gerber at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Kenosha, Wis. Ray worked at American Motorshrysler Corp. for 17 years, after which he became a mechanical drafter for various companies including Omega Resources, where he designed cranes.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Burlington, Wis. where he served as an usher. Most of all he enjoyed golfing, the Green Bay Packers, and was a car enthusiast.

Suriving are his wife of 43 years, Pat; his children, Andrea DiCastri of Racine, Wis. and Anthony DiCastri of Waterford, Wis.;three brothers and one sister, Wayne (Ingrid) DiCastri of Asheville, N.C., Patricia (Ken) Blank of Buchanan Dam, Texas, Kevin (Mavis) DiCastri of Embarrass, Minn. and Albert (Nancy) DiCastri of Fox Point, Wis. Also survived by his in-laws, Sandra (Jim) Zinkel of Bristol, Wis. and Diane (Jim) Oswald of Mt. Pleasant, Wis. Further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Patricia DiCastri and his nephew Mark A. DiCastri.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 2019, at Maresh-Meredith Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family are appreciated.

