Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Markin.

Raymond A. Markin

1930 - 2019

Raymond A. Markin, 88, passed away in Froedtert South-Kenosha, on Sunday. April 7, 2019.

He was born in Richland County, Wis. on Nov. 19, 1930, the son of the late Henry A. and Geneva V. (nee: Montgomery) Markin.

Mr. Markin served his country with the U.S. Army Air Corp of Engineers (1951-1952). On Oct. 7, 1953, in Cazenovia, Wis., he was united in marriage to Norma M. Harrison. She preceded him in death on Feb. 22, 1991. Mr. Markin had been employed by A.M.C. for over 30 years, retiring in 1988. He was a member of the U.A.W. Local #72, and the A.M.C. 20 Year Club. Mr. Markin enjoyed fishing, hunting, collecting sports memorabilia, and being with his family.

Surviving are his children, Arthur (Christine) Markin, of Kenosha, Christine (Timothy) Drewry, of Pleasant Prairie, John (Paula) Markin, Annette Markin, all of Kenosha, Anne (Eric) Webster, of New York City, N.Y., and Donald Markin, of Kenosha; 10 grandchildren, Jason (Sarah) Stoner, Nicole (William) Strehlow, Nathan Markin, James Markin, Raymond Markin, Thomas Webster, Megan Webster, Andrew Markin, Samuel Drewry, and Ashley Markin; 7 great grandchildren, Audrey, Logan, Bodhi, Ethan, Lincoln, Harrison, and Amelia; brother, Delos Markin, of Sextonville, Wis.; sister, Evelyn Anderson, of Black Earth, Wis.; sister-in-law, Beverly Harrison, of Valton, Wis., and brother-in-law Ken Hatfield, of LaFarge. His nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive him.

In addition to his parents and beloved wife; Mr. Markin was preceded in death by his brothers, Arnold (Doris) Markin, and Roscoe Markin; and sisters, Lela Hatcher, and Cora Hatfield.

His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, April 12, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd., Racine

552-9000