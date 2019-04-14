Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond "Ray" Resch.

Raymond "Ray" Resch

1926 - 2019

Raymond "Ray" Resch, 92, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

He was one of eleven children born on Dec. 8, 1926, to the late Jacob and Anna Resch in Chicago, IL. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

Ray worked at AMC/Chrysler for 42 years, retiring in 1987. He was also a member of UAW Local 72.

Ray was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Ray enjoyed bowling, traveling in the US and abroad, playing cards, bingo and going to different casinos. Ray volunteered at local nursing homes (calling bingo), working at the voting polls and at RSVP.

Ray is survived by his daughter Kathleen (Michael) Haye, a son Roger (Tina) Resch, his grandson Jacob, his granddaughter Jessica (Shawn) Fahrenkrug, his granddaughter-in-law Annalizza Resch, his great grandsons Maxim and Michael, his siblings John, Marie and Alfonso and his best friend and the family's deepest appreciation to Roberta Andersen. Ray also has a large extended family living throughout the US. He will be missed by his family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his son Randy, his grandson Joshua and his seven siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ray will be held on Tuesday, April 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church (corner of 73rd Street and 39th Avenue). Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. Visitation for Ray will be held on Monday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home and again on Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Ray's

Online Memorial Book