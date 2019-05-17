Raymond G. Stumpf

1952 - 2019

Raymond G. Stumpf "2 wheeler", 66, of Trevor, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Born in Chicago, Ill., on Oct. 16, 1952, he was the son of the late Ray and Agnes (Ludy) Konaka and Joseph Stumpf and moved to Wis. in 1968. On Aug. 9, 1997, he married Paula Bell in Salem, Wis.

Ray drove truck for many years, most recently for T.H. Ryan Cartage, Maywood, Ill.. Ray was a motorcycle enthusiast and participated in many charity rides. He was a former member of the Tri-County Riders and of the Kenosha HOG Chapter where he served as safety officer. Ray was a Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan, as well as an avid drag racing fan. He will be missed by everyone that knew him. He was a wonderful husband, father, friend and grandpa, always putting everyone else first.

Ray is survived by his wife, Paula; children, Brian (Kathy Koshgarian) Stumpf of Wis., Raymond (Monique) Stumpf of Ariz., Larry Nunn of Minn., Melissa Nunn of Ariz., Amy (Dan Rice) Webster of Wis., Jamie (Daniel Anderson) Grogan of Wis., and Phillip (Patty Gigliotti) Jendrey of Ariz.; a brother, Joseph (Doris) Stumpf of Florida; and many grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Stumpf.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, at Proko Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance would be appreciated by the family.

