Regina E. Nichols (1931 - 2019)
Regina E. ""Reggie"" Nichols

Regina Ellen (nee: Ayres, Hedden) Nichols, 88, affectionately known as "Reggie", passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Thursday, July 25, 2019, surrounded with the love of family.

Regina was born in W.V. on July 17, 1931, to the late Cecil and Alma (nee: Newman) Ayres. She was employed by Abbott Laboratories until her retirement. She was an avid artist that worked in a variety of mediums. She was a member of the Taylor Avenue Church of the Nazarene.

Surviving are her loving husband of 48 years, Nickey "Nick" R. Nichols; sons, Harvey (Barb) Hedden, Steve Hedden, Chris (Amy) Nichols and Nick E. Nichols; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Reggie was preceded in death by her sister, Pearl (Tom) Duffy.

In accordance with Reggie's wishes, private services will be held.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on July 28, 2019
