Renato G. Castiglia, 89, a resident of Kenosha, died Monday September 30, 2019 at his residence. Born on September 21, 1930 in Cosenza Italy he was the son to the late David and Laura (Celestino) Castiglia. He was educated in the schools of Italy.

He entered the armed services in Italy and attended military school in Bologna where he then served two years as 1st Lieutenant. He then attended school in Cosenza where he would receive a degree in civil engineering.

On July 1958 he would marry Ann Caracciola in Cosenza. They would spend 61 years together and whenever possible never left her side. They would come to the United States in 1959.

Renato was employed at Leblanc Corporation for 41 years as a supervisor. He loved working there and treated his co-workers as family. He was a member of St. Marys' Catholic Church. He loved his friends and socializing with them. He was an excellent storyteller. He loved history and was a wealth of information. He absolutely adored his grandchildren and was very proud of them. In his younger years he liked to down hill ski and cross country.

He be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Marys' Catholic Church in Kenosha. (Corner of 39th Ave. and 73rd St.) Visitation with the family will be on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will take place at St. George catholic Cemetery later.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the would be appreciated.

