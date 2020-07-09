Renee Ann Galster

1953-2020

Renee Ann Galster, 67, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital - Wauwatosa.

Born in Kenosha on June 6, 1953, she was the daughter of the late George and Marjorie (LeRoy) Van Landuyt.

On June 24, 1972, she married Clifford W. Galster, Jr. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. They just celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary together.

Renee worked many part-time jobs over the years, starting at Montgomery Ward at the candy counter, at pharmacies, as a receptionist at Snap-On, Remax, and most recently, Palmen Motors, as well as volunteering as a lunch hour supervisor during her children's school years and helping at St. Mark's with her daughter. She was an avid seamstress, knitter, quilter, and did projects at Sew n' Save in Racine as well as buying and selling at craft fairs, and finding treasures at second-hand stores and rummage sales. She will be remembered for her Christmas joy throughout the year, and visiting her favorite place on earth, Disney World. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband, Clifford; four children, Aimee (Dana) Casey, Michael (Amanda Salo) Galster, Nathan Galster, and Emilie Galster; including her seven grandchildren, Alexander, Myles, Chloe, Logan, Mackenzie, Hannah, and Hope; four brothers, Lee (Cathy) Van Landuyt, Raoul (Cynthia) Van Landuyt, Jules Van Landuyt, and Jacques (Theresa) Van Landuyt; her father and mother-in-law, Clifford Sr. and Lorry Galster; and a brother-in-law, Dale (Linda) Galster. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and her two dogs, Gus and Oliver.

She is preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Lisa Van Landuyt; a niece, Holly Van Landuyt; and her brother Jules' grandson, Clayton Van Landuyt.

Visitation will take place on Monday, July 13th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will take place privately at St. George Cemetery at a later date.

