Renzle Crain

1931 - 2019

Renzle Crain, 87, of Kenosha passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019, at Manor Care of Kenosha with his loving family at his side.

Born Oct. 24, 1931, in New Edinburg, Ark. He was the son of the late Grover and Verdella (Broughton) Crain, he attended the schools of Ark. before coming to Kenosha in 1958 to make his home.

On Dec. 31, 1955, in, Zion, Ill., he was united in marriage to Anita Gardner

Renzle was employed as a machine operator and set-up man by AMC/Chrysler Motors for over 34 years, retiring in 1991.

A member of the Second Baptist Church, Renzle was very active with the Church serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Vice President of the Usher Board. He was also a member of UAW Local 72 and assistant Boy Scout Leader at the CYC. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs Baseball and the Chicago Bears Football. But most of all going fishing anywhere with his wife, Anita.

Renzle is survived by his wife Anita; his four children; Renzle (Gertrude) Crain, Jr, Arron Crain, Tammy Crain and Renee Crain-Carlson; one sister Ernestine Anderson

He was preceded in death by his parents a sister, Edith Crain-Johnson; brothers, Ivory, Curtis and Wyble Crain, also a brother in infancy.

Funeral services honoring the life of Renzle will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 3925-32nd Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144. A visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the services at the Church. Interment at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park will follow.

