Reuben Davisson Jr.

1946 - 2020

Reuben Davisson Jr., 73, of Kenosha, went to Heaven on Saturday, February 1, 2020. In the peace of his own home, surrounded with many loving family members at his side. Reuben was born on November 25, 1946 in New York. Born the son of Reuben and Gertrude (NEE: Gage) Davisson. He worked as a supervisor in aerospace manufacturing for over fifty years. Reuben graduated from school in California. He is a veteran who served in the United States Armed Forces in the Army branch.

Reuben enjoyed music and woodcarving. He liked to play practical jokes and magic tricks. Most of all Reuben cherished his family, grandchildren, and dog Saki, and the time they spent together.

Reuben will be deeply missed by his wife Brenda Davisson, son Jason Davisson, daughters Tracy, Tina, and Kristina, and nine grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his brothers Howard (Linda), Larry (Rebecca), and Barry. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends, and his most precious dog Saki.

A Celebration of Life for Reuben will be held at a later date.

