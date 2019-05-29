Reve' Audrey Bartholomew

1944 - 2019

Reve' Audrey Bartholomew, 75, passed away peacefully at home in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. on May 19, 2019. She was born in Mondovi, Wis. to Myron and Margaret Knecht on Jan. 28, 1944.

Reve' graduated from Gilmanton High School in Gilmanton, Wis. and then married the love of her life, Ron Bartholomew on Oct. 6, 1962, at Our Saviors United Methodist Church in Mondovi, Wis. The couple settled in Kenosha, Wis. where they raised their family. In 2014 the family retired to Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

Reve' loved to volunteer in her community. She would help the homeless and assist with activities at nursing homes such as bingo and birthday parties. And of course, she loved to spend time with her family and friends. Reve' was a member of First United Methodist Church in Kenosha, Wis. for more than 40 years.

Reve' is survived by her loving husband Ron; son, Ronald (LeAnn) Bartholomew of Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; grandson, Nicholas (Kei) Bartholomew of San Angelo, Texas; great-granddaughter, Aria Bartholomew; brother, Murray (LaRae) Knecht of Cleghorn, Wis.; brother in-law, Randy (Rose) Bartholomew of Eleva, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carol (Mike) Colby; father and mother in-law, Robert and Lillian Bartholomew; brother in-law Robert (Helen) Bartholomew; and sister in-law Judy (Martin) Sandberg.

Per Reve's wishes, there will be no services. Donations can be made in her name to Hospice of Havasu.