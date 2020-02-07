Rex G. Mansfield

1941-2020

Rex Mansfield, 78, of Kenosha went to heaven with his wife, Joan, and daughter, Terrie, holding hands on February 5, 2020 at St. Catherine's hospital after a long battle with a lot of serious health issues.

Rex was born on June 25, 1941 in Lexington, MS, the son of the late Claude and Louise (Thweatt) Mansfield Jr. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and attended Central High School. Rex was a member of the USMC where he was proud to serve from 1958-1962. Rex married Joan "Corky" Mansfield on July 27, 1959 in Kenosha. He was employed as a tile setter at Dickow Cyzak for many years, and was a darn good tile setter until his retirement in 1999. Rex loved all things outdoors. His hobbies included getting-a-way up north at Castle Rock Resort, fishing and hunting, road trips, gardening, wintering in Florida, and spending time with his family & friends. Rex was a lifetime member of DAV, longtime member of the Kenosha County Conservation Club, and for many years ran the shot gun range and trap shooting.

Survivors include his wife, Joan "Corky" Mansfield; daughter, Terrie (Rick) Pahlke, son, David Mansfield; grandchildren, Heather (Steve) Parkhill, twins, Daniel & Sara Pahlke, special new great grandson, Bennett James Parkhill, brother-in-law, Al (Pat) Shaw, brother, Royce (Carol) Strickland and many friends, and fur baby, Rocky.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday February 8, 2020 at Calvary United Church of Christ, 1511 Wilmot Ave., Twin Lakes, WI 53181, at 10:00AM.

