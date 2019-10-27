Richard A. Nicolazzi

1933 - 2019

Richard A. Nicolazzi passed to Eternal Life on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the age of 86.

Born in Kenosha, WI on July 16, 1933, he was the son of the late John S. Nicolazzi and Mary Anna (Gianeselli) Nicolazzi.

Rich attended Mary D. Bradford High School and was a member of the famed 1950 undefeated Bradford football team. He earned a scholarship to play football at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He left school to serve in the Army from 1953-55, then returned to UW-Madison to graduate in 1959 with a bachelor's degree in education. He later earned his master's degree in school administration.

In 1958, Rich married Joyce J. Pellegrino of Kenosha, the love of his life. They celebrated 61 joyful years of marriage this past August.

Rich and Joyce moved to Mt. Pleasant, Michigan in 1959 to accept his first job as a high school physical education teacher. While teaching at Mt. Pleasant High School, Rich coached football and track and started the wrestling program.

Rich and Joyce moved back to Milwaukee when Rich accepted a teaching job at West Allis Central High School. He worked there from 1964 – 1990 as a teacher, coach, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director. He was loved and respected by many young people who knew him as "Mr. Nick." He attended most every school athletic event – both girls and boys – and supported the fine arts programs at Central. He was passionate in his work of educating and shaping the lives of young students.

In retirement, Rich traveled with Joyce – visiting all 50 state capitols and venturing to Europe and Africa. He called his retirement "the best years of my life."

Rich is survived by his beloved wife Joyce, his children, Dr. Sharon (Dr. Craig) Birkby, Sandra Nicolazzi, and Thomas (Tracy) Nicolazzi, and his grandchildren, Nick and Amanda Birkby and Melanie, Anna and Faye Muma. He is also survived by his dear brother Robert (Judi) Nicolazzi and his beautiful "sisters" Mary Jane Lippert and Ruth Herrmann. He will also be missed by loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Matthias Church 9306 W. Beloit Road, Milwaukee, WI. from 9:30-11:45AM with the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Interment will be at St. Matthias Cemetery. A celebration of Rich's life will follow with lunch at Meyer's Restaurant in Greenfield.

In lieu of flowers, Rich graciously requested memorials to Every Child's Place in Kenosha, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, or St. Matthias Catholic Parish.

Rich was a tough guy with a soft heart. His final message to all was "be kind to one another," "enjoy life," and "use your talents and resources to help others."

