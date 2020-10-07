Richard A. (Rick) Weddel

1955 – 2020

Richard, age 65, of Glen, MS passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 28, 2020 with his loving wife (Anita) at his side. Rick was born in Kenosha,WI July 16th, 1955 to Florence and Ira Weddel.

He attended Bradford High School. He worked for Case International and later for Coke with whom he retired after 30 years.

His hobbies included: hunting, fishing, golfing. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: Chuck, James, Robert, George Weddel. Also, his sister Marie Madison.

Surviving are his wife Anita, children: Glenda Weddel, Carmen Bringman, Jesse Saldana and Kellie Prim. Six grandchildren: Jaylon Maclin, Ravea Maclin, Alyssa Prescott, Kayla Bringman, Chance Bringman Jr. and Carsen Johnson. Four great grandchildren: Jaydon Maclin, Amelia Jo Maclin, Kiara Walters and Piper Kapp.

Also surviving are his sisters: Mary Wytkewicz and Linda Frederking.

There will be no services at this time. A memorial will be set for the spring of 2021 in Crivitz, WI.