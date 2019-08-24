Richard ""Dickey"" Antes

Richard "Dickey" Antes, 89, formerly of Kenosha, passed away Aug. 20, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Dickey was born on Feb. 21, 1930, in Antigo, Wis. to the late Evelyn and Alva Antes. He served his country during the Korean War with the 82nd Airborne; as much as he loved to fly in planes, he loved to jump out of them too. After his service he met the love of his life Irene "Sonya" Dezoma. He retired from the Carpenters union. After Sonya's passing, he relocated to Jacksonville. Dickey could always be counted on to make you laugh and have a good time. He was loved and adored by his family. He enjoyed fishing, boating, gardening, flying remote controlled airplanes and mostly spending time with his family. He was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his brother Alva "Jr" Antes and sisters, Delores "Dee" Covelli, and Sally Van Horn. His children, Rene Bricco (David), Wanda Antes, Richard Antes II (Carolyn), Suzanne Levy (David). His grandchildren Adam Bricco, Lauren Busch, Allyn Bricco, Joshua Antes and his great grandchildren Nola Busch, Beau Busch, and Cooper Bricco.

A private memorial service will take place at the Veteran's Cemetery in Union Grove.

A donation can be made to any Veterans service group.