Richard Arthur Heinrich Jacobsen

September 25, 1934 -November 7, 2019,

Richard Arthur Heinrich Jacobsen, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, went to be with his beautiful wife on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, WI, at the age of 85. Born in Chicago, IL on , he was the son of the late Arthur and Evelyn (Walsh) Jacobsen.

Dick honorably served our country in the Army 82nd Airborne Division during the Korean War. After returning from the war, he attended Michigan State University, where he excelled in football. Dick also enjoyed singing as a tenor for the German Society in Chicago.

On July 4, 1964, he shared a dance with Carole C. Hofer and they instantly fell in love. They married 27 days later on July 31, 1964. After 53 years, Dick and Carole never missed a dance together. Carole preceded him in death on June 1, 2017.

Carole and Richard started their life together in Chicago, where they had their family. As their children grew, Dick and Carole decided to live on the edge and move to Kauai, HI, where they stayed for 32 years. They became restaurant owners and owned a Mountain Bike shop. Dick was an active member of the Kauai Rotary Club, where he focused on raising money for education and piloted multiple events that still run today.

He also enjoyed watching his alma mater, Michigan State play football and never missed a Cubs baseball game. One of his favorite moments was watching the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. He was the life of the party with his quick wit and had a joke for everything. He and Carole dedicated much of their time supporting their grandchildren in sports and activities. They were their biggest fans.

Richard will be missed and remembered by his daughter, Christine Jacobsen-McGinty; his son-in-law, Michael McGinty; his granddaughters, Kristin McGinty-Minister, Molly McGinty and Madison McGinty; his grandson, Jake McGinty; along with his many friends. In addition to his parents and his wife, Carole, Dick was preceded in death by his two sons, Tim and Rusty Jacobsen. In accordance with Dick's wishes, private funeral services will be held in the spring of 2020.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com