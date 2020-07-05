Richard C. Smith

1941 - 2020

Richard C. Smith, age 78 of Somers, WI, passed away on June 30, 2020 at his home.

Born in Kenosha, WI on September 22, 1941, he was the son of the late Milton and Violet (Falk) Smith. Richard was a graduate of Bradford High School.

Rich was employed as a Maintenance Mechanic with Chrysler. Prior to working at Chrysler, he was employed with Chevrolet Garage for 25 years and operated his own lawn service.

He enjoyed spending time with his sons. Rich loved hunting, fishing, cribbage and most of all, his daily trips to play pull tabs with his black lab Sally.

Rich is survived by his companion, Diane Gunderson; his children, Jeffrey (Tricia) Smith and Gregory Smith; his grandchildren, Ryan Dauster, Christopher Smith; his sister, Janann (Tom) Botzau; and his former wife Judy Smith.

In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda Smith.

Services honoring Rich's life will be held privately. Inurnment will take place in St. George Cemetery. A Celebration of Rich's life will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Tina's Somers Inn, 8013-12th St, Somers, WI 53144.

