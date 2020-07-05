1/1
Richard C. Smith
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard C. Smith

1941 - 2020

Richard C. Smith, age 78 of Somers, WI, passed away on June 30, 2020 at his home.

Born in Kenosha, WI on September 22, 1941, he was the son of the late Milton and Violet (Falk) Smith. Richard was a graduate of Bradford High School.

Rich was employed as a Maintenance Mechanic with Chrysler. Prior to working at Chrysler, he was employed with Chevrolet Garage for 25 years and operated his own lawn service.

He enjoyed spending time with his sons. Rich loved hunting, fishing, cribbage and most of all, his daily trips to play pull tabs with his black lab Sally.

Rich is survived by his companion, Diane Gunderson; his children, Jeffrey (Tricia) Smith and Gregory Smith; his grandchildren, Ryan Dauster, Christopher Smith; his sister, Janann (Tom) Botzau; and his former wife Judy Smith.

In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda Smith.

Services honoring Rich's life will be held privately. Inurnment will take place in St. George Cemetery. A Celebration of Rich's life will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Tina's Somers Inn, 8013-12th St, Somers, WI 53144.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Tina's Somers Inn
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 3, 2020
Rest in peace Richard.
Christine Medina
July 3, 2020
Diane
This is Christine Nygren.
I love you and I am praying for you to find peace.
~Christine
Christine Medina
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved