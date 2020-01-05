Richard E. Baugher

Richard E. Baugher, 86, of Racine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Friday, January 3, 2020.

Richard is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Oesterle) Baugher, sons Randy (Denise) Baugher, Spruce Baugher, and Chaplain David (Joan) Baugher and his grandchildren, Jonathon (Dana) Baugher, Andrew (Meagan) Baugher, Katherine Baugher and Klye Smith. Funeral Services will be held at First Christian Church (13022 Wilmot Rd Kenosha, WI 53142) on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 6:00 pm. with a Visitation prior at 5:00 p.m. Interment will take place on Friday at Waterloo Memorial Cemetery.

