Richard E. Baugher

Service Information
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-652-8298
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
First Christian Church
13022 Wilmot Rd
Kenosha, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM
First Christian Church
13022 Wilmot Rd
Kenosha, WI
View Map
Obituary
Richard E. Baugher

Richard E. Baugher, 86, of Racine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Friday, January 3, 2020.

Richard is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Oesterle) Baugher, sons Randy (Denise) Baugher, Spruce Baugher, and Chaplain David (Joan) Baugher and his grandchildren, Jonathon (Dana) Baugher, Andrew (Meagan) Baugher, Katherine Baugher and Klye Smith. Funeral Services will be held at First Christian Church (13022 Wilmot Rd Kenosha, WI 53142) on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 6:00 pm. with a Visitation prior at 5:00 p.m. Interment will take place on Friday at Waterloo Memorial Cemetery.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Jan. 5, 2020
