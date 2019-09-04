Richard E. Larson

1936 - 2019

Richard E. Larson, 82, of Rochester, MN, passed away on August 26, 2019.

Richard was born on September 8, 1936, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Gunnar and Neita (Innes) Larson.

He graduated from Wheaton College (Illinois) in 1958, where he studied chemistry and played football. He earned his MBA from the University of Chicago in 1960.

Richard married Shirley A. (Owen) Larson in 1960 and they moved to Schenectady, New York where their three children were born.

Richard began his career at General Electric, but his interest in computers drew him to begin working with IBM in 1961. During his 33 year career with IBM the family moved to Rochester, NY in 1969 and Rochester, MN in 1976. After retiring from IBM, Richard worked 12 years for Congressman Gil Gutknecht as a Field Representative for the 1st District.

A great emphasis of Richard's life was his Christian faith and service in the church where he regularly taught Sunday school and served in leadership roles. He was a deacon and moderator of First Baptist Church and directed an expansion project at the former property on 16th Street SW. Later the church built a new facility and became Autumn Ridge Church, where he helped the church develop and implement its Elder Board and new constitution. His heart for service continued with the recent launch of a men's fellowship ministry.

Another major part of his life was his family. He loved to boat and fish with his children and grandchildren, along with attending countless school activities, musical performances and sporting events. There were also many family vacations to National Parks and historic places. After the children left for college he and Shirley enjoyed traveling to Europe, Hawaii, Japan and Hong Kong. He also enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada with his friends from church.

Richard is survived by his wife, Shirley; three children, Karen (Paul) Belling, Ken (Laurel) Larson and Kevin (Cheryl) Larson; and twelve grandchildren.

A memorial service for Richard will be held at 11 AM on September 7th at Autumn Ridge Church in Rochester. Visitation will precede the service at 10 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wheaton College for the Richard E. Larson '58 Memorial Fund - Armerding, 501 College Avenue, Attn: Advancement Services, Wheaton, IL 60187 (www.wheaton.edu/giving)

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Larson family. To leave a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com