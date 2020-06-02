Richard Emil Daniels Richard Emil Daniels, 92, of Burlington, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home. A public visitation honoring Rich's life will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 4 until 8PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. The funeral home has a limited capacity and for the safety of our mother, the Daniels family is asking those that attend the visitation, to wear a mask and to strictly adhere to the CDC guidelines of proper social distancing. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 625 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105 (262) 763-3434 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 2, 2020.