Richard "Rick" James Gossling, Sr.

1941- 2019

Richard "Rick" James Gossling, Sr., 78, passed away on April 19, 2019. He was born on April 11, 1941, in Berwyn, Ill. He proudly served on the North Riverside Police department for over 20 year and retired as being Chief of Police. He served on as a Town Supervisor and Village President for the Village of Bristol, Wis. from 2001 to 2011. Richard was a proud Mason for close to 50 years and was beloved by many!

He is survived by his wife, Eileen J Trusina; his children, Richard Gossling Jr., Don (Tami) Hoekendorf, Meagan Gossling, and his sister, Dianne ( Rich) Koslowski. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Tyler, Aubrey, Jordan, and Josh.