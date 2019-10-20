Richard "Dick" H. Shaffer
Richard "Dick" H. Shaffer, 84, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life for Dick will be held on Monday, October 21st at 5:00 p.m. at the Kenosha Family Church (3910 – 27th St.) with Full Military Honors to follow.
Please see our website for Dick's full obituary.
Bruch Funeral Home
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
Visit Dick's Online Memorial Book
www.bruchfuneralhome.net