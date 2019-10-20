Kenosha News

Richard H. "Dick" Shaffer

Service Information
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-652-8298
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Kenosha Family Church
3910 – 27th St.
Obituary
Richard "Dick" H. Shaffer

Richard "Dick" H. Shaffer, 84, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life for Dick will be held on Monday, October 21st at 5:00 p.m. at the Kenosha Family Church (3910 – 27th St.) with Full Military Honors to follow.

Please see our website for Dick's full obituary.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Oct. 20, 2019
