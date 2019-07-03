Richard J. Behringer

Richard J. Behringer, 80 of Pleasant Prairie, died on Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home with his loving wife and family at his side.

Born in Waukegan, Ill., on Oct. 15, 1938, he was the son of the late Harold and Frances (Lux) Behringer.

After high school graduation, Dick enlisted and served in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1957.

On Nov. 13, 1979, he was united in marriage to Marilyn J. Webb.

Dick retired from Chrysler in 2002 as a millwright with UAW Local 72. Previously he was employed as a millwright with Local 1693, Local 161, Local 2337.

He had passions for gardening, taking care of his yard and watching the birds on the feeders; especially the Humming Birds and the Orioles.

Dick is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his children, Richard (Theresa) Behringer, Deborah (Jack) Stahulak, Roxanne (Rick Van Horn, Jr.) Bareika, Stacy (Tom) Behl and Charles Bareika; eleven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; his siblings, Ronald, Robert, Daniel and Mary Behringer and Linda Tritten along with many nieces, nephews and his beloved dog, Frankie.

Along with his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Stark; and a brother, Harold Behringer.

Family and friends are invited to his residence on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Advocate Aurora at Home Hospice, 116 N. Dodge, Suite 8, Burlington, WI, 53105 would be appreciated by the family.

The family would like to thank Dr. Joe Garetto and Aurora Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

