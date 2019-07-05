Richard J. Behringer

Richard J. Behringer, 80 of Pleasant Prairie, died on Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home with his loving wife and family at his side.

Family and friends are invited to his residence on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Advocate Aurora at Home Hospice, 116 N. Dodge, Suite 8, Burlington, WI, 53105 would be appreciated by the family.

