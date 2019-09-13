Kenosha News

Richard J. Erickson (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Mary and Family- We are so very sorry for your loss. Our..."
    - Lenee Jozwiak
  • "Dear Mary and family... Richard was wonderful man. We at..."
    - Debbie and Bob Wynne
Service Information
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI
53143
(262)-652-1943
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
Obituary
Richard J. Erickson

Richard Erickson, 80, of Kenosha passed away on Monday Sept. 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born on June 17, 1939 in Kenosha, the son of the late Sulo and Leola (Fontaine) Erickson. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Bradford H.S. He married Mary Swanson on July 30, 1960. Richard was employed at AMC/Chrysler for 31 years. He also worked for first student. His hobbies included cheering for the Packers and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife; Mary, children; Jeff (Linda), Jodi (Sean), Jay; grandchildren; Jayme, Sarah, Kristy, Hayley, Hannah, Ty, Averee; and 6 great grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all, including his pets, Toby and Itsy.

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday Sept. 16, 2019, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., with memorial services to follow at 11:30 a.m

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Alliance Hospice House for all their loving care.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Safe Harbor would be appreciated.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262)652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Sept. 13, 2019
