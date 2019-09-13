Richard J. Erickson

Richard Erickson, 80, of Kenosha passed away on Monday Sept. 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born on June 17, 1939 in Kenosha, the son of the late Sulo and Leola (Fontaine) Erickson. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Bradford H.S. He married Mary Swanson on July 30, 1960. Richard was employed at AMC/Chrysler for 31 years. He also worked for first student. His hobbies included cheering for the Packers and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife; Mary, children; Jeff (Linda), Jodi (Sean), Jay; grandchildren; Jayme, Sarah, Kristy, Hayley, Hannah, Ty, Averee; and 6 great grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all, including his pets, Toby and Itsy.

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday Sept. 16, 2019, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., with memorial services to follow at 11:30 a.m

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Alliance Hospice House for all their loving care.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Safe Harbor would be appreciated.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262)652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com