Richard J. Lewicke

1934 - 2019

Richard J. Lewicke, 85, died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Brookside Care Center.

Born in Milwaukee on January 4, 1934, he was the son of the late Frank and Meta (Knoll) Lewicke.

After graduating from high school, Richard proudly served in the United States Navy as a Seaman in 1953. In 1954 he served in the United States Army as a supply clerk during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1956.

On June 8, 1957, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church; he was united in marriage to Janet Miller, the love of his life. They were blessed with two daughters and 61 years together. Sadly, Janet passed away in 2018.

Richard was employed as a supervisor with American Motors for over 30 years. After retirement, he enjoyed working at Home Depot.

He enjoyed staying busy, always working on projects. Richard was an excellent artist; loved to fish and took many family trips "up north" over the years.

Richard will be greatly missed by his two daughters, Karen (John) Sorensen and Nancy (Tony) Sattler; his three grandchildren, Erin (Will) Merritt, Hannah Sorensen and Kyle Lindquist and two great grandchildren, Sierra and Elijah Merritt.

Services for Richard will be held at a later date.

Thank you for the TLC provided by staff of Brookside Care Center and Hospice Alliance,

