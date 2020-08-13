Richard J. Mura

1934 - 2020

Richard J. Mura, age 86 passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020.

He was born on February 6, 1934, he was the son of the late Joseph and Florence (Kemen) Mura.

On June 23, 1963, Richard was united in marriage to Marlene Rossi. Together they formed a friendship, raised a family and built a beautiful marriage.

Richard proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy.

Richard and Marlene were life-long members of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church. He had a great voice and used that talent to sing in the choir at church for 40 years. Richard was a member of the GM Club, MENSA, and the National Association of Fleet Tug Sailors.

He was employed as an Electrical Engineer with Outboard Marine and General Motors. He was granted several US Patents.

His generosity and kind heart were an inspiration to his family, friends. He served as a good example to many. Richard had an infectious smile and a wonderful sense of humor. He had great integrity and lived a good life. Among his interests, he enjoyed reading, woodworking, loved to cook, and baked bread on a weekly basis. He helped Marlene with her Barbie Bazaar business. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Richard will be remembered as a loving husband to his wife, Marlene, of 58 years; a loving father to his children, Michelle Brannick, Renee Mura, John Mura, son in law Tom Hamm and daughter in law Sabrina Fanapour; and a loving grandfather to his grandchildren, Brendan, Thomas, Kate, Anna, Jacob and Mia; and loving brother to his sisters, Mary Thompson and Suzette Henkel.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Yeats Brannick; his sister, Ruth Flaherty; and his brothers-in-law, Walter Thompson, Jim Flaherty, and Larry Henkel.

Funeral services honoring Richard's life will be held at on Monday, August 17, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Entombment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Richard will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering.We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

1934 - 2020