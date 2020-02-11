Kenosha News

Richard J. Sepanski

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Obituary
Richard J. Sepanski, age 77, of Winthrop Harbor, IL formerly of Kenosha passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church (4816 – 7th Avenue). A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Feb. 11, 2020
