Richard J. Sepanski

Richard J. Sepanski, age 77, of Winthrop Harbor, IL formerly of Kenosha passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church (4816 – 7th Avenue). A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75 th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com