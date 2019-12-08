Richard Joseph Fladhammer

March 11, 1940 - November 30, 2019

Richard J. Fladhammer, 79, passed away November 30, 2019, at Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, NM.

Richard J. Fladhammer was born March 11, 1940 in Viroqua, WI, to Devern F. and Lena H. (Wallace) Fladhammer. He served two years in the US Army, stationed at Colorado Springs, CO.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Richard S. Fladhammer, November 26, 2009.

Survivors include two sons, James A. (Shirley) Fladhammer of Richland Center, WI and Michael D. (Danyel) Fladhammer of Alamogordo, NM, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; two brothers and three sisters.

The Fladhammer family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.