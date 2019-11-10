Richard "Rick" L. Guenther

1945 - 2019

Richard "Rick" L. Guenther passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, WI on November 7, 2019.

Rick was born in Chicago, IL, on November 5, 1945, the third of six children of the late Millard Charles Sr. and Dorothy Clementine (Bushue) Guenther. At the age of 8, his family moved to Westmont, IL.

He entered the U.S Army on June 20, 1966, and served a year in the States and a year in Vietnam, achieving the grade of E-5, Specialist 5th Class, (Acting Sergeant) and was honorably discharged on June 13, 1968.

After his military service, he then worked at several sales and sales engineer positions in the fluid power industry, working for manufactures of fluid power components and then fluid power distributors.

His interests included older cars and he was a charter member of the Kenosha Car Club, serving as president for a year and club editor for over 20 years.

Rick is survived by his devoted wife, Diane; their cherished son, Erik, and Erik's lovely wife, Susan. He is further survived by his brothers, Millard Charles (Jo Ann), Galen Ralph (Marina) Guenther; his sisters, Arlene and Darlene (Bruce) Moore; his brother-in-law, Fredrick Johnson, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Shirley Marie (Fredrick) Johnson.

Funeral Services honoring Rick's life will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Full Military Honors will follow the service at the funeral home. Private interment will take place at a later date. A visitation for Rick will be held on Wednesday, November 13th from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 would be greatly appreciated.

Rick's family wishes to thank the compassionate staff at Froedtert North and South Campuses and Hospice Alliance Hospice House for their excellent care.

