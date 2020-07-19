Richard L. King

1935 - 2020

Richard L. King, 85, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Monday, June 29, 2020 at his daughter's residence.

He was born on January 8, 1935 to the late Isadore and Mabel (Mishler) King in Peck Township, WI.

On April 30, 1960 he married Ene Mang in Kenosha. She preceded him in death on July 25, 2017.

Richard worked at MacWhyte Wire & Rope for 42 years with his last position being in Quality Assurance.

Richard was an active member of Prayer House Assembly of God.

Richard enjoyed shopping, socializing, going out to eat, eating desserts (especially banana cream pie and custard). He also enjoyed traveling, camping throughout the United States, and hunting. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Richard is survived by his children Mark King of San Antonio, TX, Greg (Debbie) King of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Scott (Sheila) King of Honolulu, HI and Priscilla (Lynn) Horswell of Pleasant Prairie, WI; his ten grandchildren, his seven great grandchildren and his brother Bill King of OR.

He is preceded in death by his grandson Nathan Horswell and his brothers Larry, Gene and Robert.

A private family memorial will be held for Richard, however for those wishing to express condolences the family will be available on Saturday, August 1st at 6pm outside Prayer House Assembly of God under the carport (1523 – 24th Ave). Memorials would be appreciated to the Prayer House Assembly of God.

