Richard McManus

Richard McManus, 39, passed away unexpectedly June 9,2019. He was the son of Roxann Batt and Richard McManus. He married Tracy MacMon, they later divorced. Richard was a 2017 graduate of Gateway Technical College.He worked different jobs and was a huge Chicago Bears fan.

Richard is survived by his step father Brian Batt SR, brother Brian Batt J., son Auston Barton and grandson Liam. He is precceded in death by his mother Roxie Batt and his grart grandmother Josephine Fries.

Richard was a really great guy and will be sadly missed