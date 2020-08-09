Richard N. Leiting

1930 - 2020

Richard N. Leiting, age 90, died peacefully at his home in Kenosha on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Due to covid restrictions, a Private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Kenosha with burial at St. George Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Leiting Family c/o Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Rd, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

Richard Norbert Leiting was born on June 18, 1930 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Leo and Anna (Schackmuth) Leiting. He was a 1948 graduate of Kenosha High School and served in the Wisconsin National Guard. On August 5, 1950, he was united in marriage with Janet Fay at St. George Catholic Church in Kenosha. Dick had a relentless work ethic and the ability to look at any problem and find a solution. He worked at Peter Pirsch Company building firefighting apparatus before working for the Kenosha Fire Department for 33 years and retiring in 1987. He also owned and operated J.L. Door Sales & Service in Kenosha for many years. In retirement, Dick and Janet moved to Door County and built a home in rural Egg Harbor. They lived there for almost thirty years enjoying their property, each other and the company of visitors before moving back to Kenosha in May of this year. Dick also worked for the Department of Natural Resources as a Park Ranger in Door County. They enjoyed wintering in Florida for most of their retired life, many of those years in the Nokomis area. To say Dick loved to fish would be an understatement. He would go out and fish anytime he could. He also enjoyed woodworking in his shop in Door County and made many furniture items for family and friends. Dick was a devout Catholic throughout his life and was a member of both Stella Maris and Corpus Christi Parishes in Door County and St. Elizabeth Church in Kenosha. He had also been active in the St. Vincent DePaul Society in previous years in both Kenosha and Door County.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Leiting of Kenosha; seven children, Tom (Pat) Leiting, Kathy Leiting, Larry (Doreen) Leiting, Dave (Diane) Leiting, John (Helen) Leiting, Tim (Kelly) Leiting, and Susan Leiting; grandchildren, Jeff (Kadi) Leiting, Kristin (Ed) Gritzner, Daniel (Cara) Leiting, Jonathan Leiting (Ceci Gyurina), and David (Michelle) Leiting, Jr.; great grandchildren, Will, Wyatt, Zach and Joey Leiting, and EJ and Maddie Gritzner; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; his sisters, Nancy (Don) Barengo, Mary (Emil) Miller, Linda (Earl) Johnson, and Carol (Roy) Beals; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Mary Ann; his son Joe Leiting; his twin brother and sister, Don Leiting and Sr. Dorothy Leiting, SSND; and his daughter-in-law, Sue Leiting.

The family would like to thank Home Care Services for helping us keep dad at home for the last few months, especially Greg and Kathy.

