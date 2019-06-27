Richard T." "Tim"" Scott

Richard T. " Tim" Scott, 72, of Kenosha passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from COPD at his home with his wife by his side. Tim was born on March 31, 1947, in Kenosha to Richard and Dorothy June Scott and he attended local schools. He served in the United States Navy from 1969 until his honorable discharge in 1972. He was a UW Parkside graduate. On July 12th, 1975, Tim married Judy McAleer at St. James Catholic Church. He worked as a quality assurance specialist for the U.S. Army and a retail clerk for Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts. Tim enjoyed reading and collecting comic books and anything to do with Star Wars. He was a member of Kenosha Bible Church.

He was preceded in death by, his parents and his sister, Phyllis Fortman.

Tim will be sadly missed by, his wife, Judy Scott, beloved friends and his extended family.

In accordance with Tim's wishes, private family services were held.

