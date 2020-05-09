Richard William O'Brien, Jr. 1966 - 2020 Richard William O'Brien, Jr., age 53, of Burlington, WI, passed away from the Covid-19 virus, on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Northwestern Hospital in McHenry, IL. Rich was born August 12, 1966, in Chicago, the son of Richard William, Sr. and Bonita Ann (see Lundell) O'Brien. On July 29, 1995, Rich married the love of his life, Cindi Sue Mueller, by the lakeside in Twin Lakes, his home for many years. Rich worked for 27 years as a Cook County Sheriff's Deputy. His co-workers knew him as a go-getter who always had a witty comment. To his family, Rich, who to his children was known as "pops" or "popsicle", was an incredible father and husband who always knew whether you needed a hug, advice, or a ribbing joke to make you feel better and loved. He loved to dance with his wife in the living room and wear his favorite cowboy hat at the campground or at the community pool with his children. He was a selfless man who always gave as much as he could to his loved ones. Rich is survived by his loving wife of soon 25 years, Cindi O'Brien; children: Katie, Amy and Zachary O'Brien; his mother: Bonnie O'Brien; sister: Patty (Larry) Brown; and brothers: John (Cari) O'Brien and Bruce O'Brien. He is further survived by his brother-in-law: Jeff (Val) Stewart; father-in-law Larry (Shirley) Mueller; nieces and nephews: Amanda, Justin, Morgan, Mackenzie, John, Scott and Sandra; and great-nephews: Bryson and Braden. In addition to his father Richard O'Brien, Sr., Rich was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law: Sandy & Chip Stewart; and Jamie Marle. Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the O'Brien family. For more information, please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call (815)-385-0063.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on May 9, 2020.