Richard William O'Brien
1966 - 2020
Richard William O'Brien, Jr. 1966 - 2020 Richard William O'Brien, Jr., age 53, of Burlington, WI, passed away from the Covid-19 virus, on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Northwestern Hospital in McHenry, IL. Rich was born August 12, 1966, in Chicago, the son of Richard William, Sr. and Bonita Ann (see Lundell) O'Brien. On July 29, 1995, Rich married the love of his life, Cindi Sue Mueller, by the lakeside in Twin Lakes, his home for many years. Rich worked for 27 years as a Cook County Sheriff's Deputy. His co-workers knew him as a go-getter who always had a witty comment. To his family, Rich, who to his children was known as "pops" or "popsicle", was an incredible father and husband who always knew whether you needed a hug, advice, or a ribbing joke to make you feel better and loved. He loved to dance with his wife in the living room and wear his favorite cowboy hat at the campground or at the community pool with his children. He was a selfless man who always gave as much as he could to his loved ones. Rich is survived by his loving wife of soon 25 years, Cindi O'Brien; children: Katie, Amy and Zachary O'Brien; his mother: Bonnie O'Brien; sister: Patty (Larry) Brown; and brothers: John (Cari) O'Brien and Bruce O'Brien. He is further survived by his brother-in-law: Jeff (Val) Stewart; father-in-law Larry (Shirley) Mueller; nieces and nephews: Amanda, Justin, Morgan, Mackenzie, John, Scott and Sandra; and great-nephews: Bryson and Braden. In addition to his father Richard O'Brien, Sr., Rich was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law: Sandy & Chip Stewart; and Jamie Marle. Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the O'Brien family. For more information, please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call (815)-385-0063.

Published in Kenosha News on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
May 9, 2020
We loved Rich and he will be missed. Lots of fun times around the fire with the family I've considered my second family. Love you guys
Phillip Reidenbach
Family Friend
May 9, 2020
Cindi, I remember for years, Rich was the sunshine I waited for, every morning I worked nights at the Police Dept. We'd chat about you and the kids...I could tell how much he loved you all. His loss will be felt by many who loved and respected him. I wish I could take away your pain. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Susan Angelacos
May 8, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. May God give you the strength to endure this difficult time.
Kim
